What are the infrastructure projects expected to be backed by Rachel Reeves?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to support a number of major infrastructure schemes in a speech on growth on Wednesday.

Here is a summary of some of the schemes that could be mentioned:

– Heathrow airport

Heathrow airport in west London wants to build a third runway to raise capacity and boost resilience.

The scheme would have a major impact on the local area, with hundreds of homes demolished and villages such as Harmondsworth and Longford likely to be partly or wholly demolished.

The plans received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but the airport would need to apply for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

There is no timeline for when a third runway could open, but it is likely to be well into the 2030s.

– Gatwick airport

Gatwick airport in West Sussex wants to bring its second, emergency runway into routine use for take-offs by smaller aircraft, providing a major boost in capacity and resilience.

The project would involve widening the runway by 12 metres.

The airport says construction could start this year and be completed by the end of the decade.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by February 27.

– Luton airport

Luton airport in Bedfordshire wants the limit on its annual number of passengers to be raised from 18 million to 32 million.

This would involve expanding its existing terminal and building a second terminal.

The scheme would not require a new runway or flight paths.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by April 3.

– East West Rail

East West Rail involves boosting railway links between Oxford and Cambridge with new and upgraded lines.

The scheme has three stages, with initial services from Oxford to Bletchley and Milton Keynes scheduled to begin this year.

The other two stages are reliant on Government funding and approval.

These involve services being extended from Oxford to Bedford, and then from Oxford to Cambridge via Bedford and Bletchley.

– Tempsford station

A new railway station at Tempsford, Bedfordshire, would provide connections between the East Coast Main Line and East West Rail.

– Old Trafford

Manchester United is eager to create a new venue by either redeveloping its current stadium to increase capacity to 87,000, or build a new ground which could hold 100,000 fans.

The club has said it will decide on its preferred option “ahead of the summer”.

The project would also involve a major regeneration of the area around Old Trafford, with residential, transport and entertainment developments.

– Lower Thames Crossing

This is a new £9 billion road crossing between Kent and Essex.

It would connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via a 2.6-mile long tunnel under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel.

This is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the scheme by May 23.