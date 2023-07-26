Consultation on rail ticket office closures extended

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A consultation on plans to close most railway ticket offices has been extended.

The consultation was due to end on Wednesday but it will now continue until September 1, the Rail Delivery Group said.

The plans have been criticised by rail unions and passenger groups, especially those representing blind and disabled people.

Transport Focus and London TravelWatch have received more than 170,000 comments since the consultation was launched three weeks ago.