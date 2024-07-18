Jump to content

Man charged with murder of 14-month-old girl in Kent

Thomas Holford, 24, has been charged with the murder of Everleigh Stroud, who was injured in April 2021 and died in May 2022.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Thursday 18 July 2024 16:53
A former Kent Police officer has been charged with rape and sexual assault (Alamy/PA)
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 14-month-old girl in Ramsgate, Kent.

Everleigh Stroud was taken to hospital with injuries after emergency services were called to the Dumpton Park Drive area of the town on April 21 2021.

She continued to receive treatment until she died on May 27 2022, Kent Police said.

Thomas Holford, 24, who was known to Everleigh, appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Holford on July 17 2024, following consultation with Kent Police detectives who were investigating how Everleigh came to be injured.

Holford, of Danbury, Essex, will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

