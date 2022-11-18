Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Banksy accuses clothing brand Guess of ‘helping themselves’ to his work

The elusive artist urged shoplifters to visit the clothing brand’s store on Regent Street.

Claire Hayhurst
Friday 18 November 2022 18:31
The picture posted by Banksy (Banksy/Instagram/PA)
The picture posted by Banksy (Banksy/Instagram/PA)

Banksy has accused fashion brand Guess of using his work on a clothing collection without permission.

The elusive artist posted an image of items on display in the window of Guess’s store on Regent Street in London.

He wrote: “Attention all shoplifters. Please go to Guess on Regent Street. They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?”

His image showed what appeared to be a copy of Banksy’s Flower Thrower, with five mannequins wearing outfits from the collection.

The words “Guess x Brandalised with graffiti by Banksy” had been applied to the shop window.

Recommended

Guess previously announced what it described as a “brand new capsule collection inspired by Banksy’s graffiti”, featuring clothing for men, women and children as well as accessories.

Items available online include fake fur jackets costing £190, a shopper bag priced at £140 and men’s long-sleeved T-shirts on sale for £70.

In the press release announcing the collection in Belgium, Guess said items used “iconic motifs from Banksy’s graffiti”, describing it as a “fashion-forward range of must-have pieces”.

It featured a quote by Paul Marciano, chief creative officer of Guess, saying: “The graffiti of Banksy has had a phenomenal influence that resonates throughout popular culture.

“This new capsule collection with Brandalised is a way for fashion to show its gratitude.”

The press release said the pieces were in partnership with Brandalised, which it described as “an urban graffiti licence whose mission is to offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectibles”.

Guess and Brandalised have been approached for comment.

Last week, Banksy confirmed he had created a series of artworks in Ukraine after a several murals appeared in the country.

One piece, in the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy.

Another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw, while a female gymnast was shown balancing on a damaged building.

Borodyanka, located north west of the capital, was one of the towns hardest hit by Russia’s bombardment at the beginning of the invasion.

Recommended

Russian soldiers invaded in February of this year, occupying the town for weeks before it was liberated in April.

Since then, the town has been the focus of reconstruction efforts, with several tower blocks demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in