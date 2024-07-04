In Pictures: Britons go to the polls

Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
The public, party leaders and even the occasional celebrity have been pictured arriving to cast their votes in the General Election.
Polling stations have been set up in a variety of venues, from schools and village halls to pubs, caravans and even a laundrette.