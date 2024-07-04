In Pictures: Britons go to the polls

Support truly

The public, party leaders and even the occasional celebrity have been pictured arriving to cast their votes in the General Election.

Polling stations have been set up in a variety of venues, from schools and village halls to pubs, caravans and even a laundrette.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their votes at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive at Willingham Close Tenants and Residents Association Hall in north London (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

A protester outside Willingham Close TRA Hall polling station (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and his wife Emily Gasson leave Surbiton Hill Methodist Church in south-west London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

A polling station in a temporary building in Andover, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney (centre) is joined by his son Matthew and SNP candidate Dave Doogan at Burrelton Village Hall, Perth and Kinross (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Candidates in Oxford will be hoping to clean up at this polling station in a laundrette (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer takes a moment after casting her vote at Redland Park United Reformed Church in Bristol (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

It’s a far cry from Westeros as Game Of Thrones actor Charles Dance waits in line in Willingham Close (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross arrives with his family to cast his vote at Fogwatt Hall, Longmorn, Elgin (Michal Wachucik/PA) ( PA Wire )

Voters could get divine inspiration in this polling station at St James’ Church in Goldenacre, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill leaves St Patrick’s Primary School in Coalisland, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )