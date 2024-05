What the papers say – May 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The papers on Thursday are led by the Prime Minister announcing a date for the General Election.

Metro and the Daily Mail report that Britons will head to the polls on July 4. The Prime Minister has declared that it is time for Britain to “choose its future.”

The Telegraph, i, The Guardian, The Times and the Financial Times all say Mr Sunak has taken a risk, with the Tories currently trailing Labour by 20 percentage points in the polls.

“Drown and out” is the headline on the Daily Mirror as Mr Sunak braved a downpour to make the announcement outside No 10.

And the Daily Star leads with former Post Office boss Paula Vennells’ tearful first day of giving evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry.