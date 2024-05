For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Party leaders have been criss-crossing the country on day two of the General Election campaign. Rishi Sunak spent the morning in Belfast, Sir Keir Starmer was in Glasgow while Sir Ed Davey enjoyed the best of the weather on the beach in Eastbourne.