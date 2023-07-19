Lack of guidance for schools on transgender pupils ‘frustrating’ – heads’ union

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lack of guidance for schools in relation to transgender pupils is “frustrating”, a headteachers’ union has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said schools are having to navigate the “complex and sensitive subject” of gender identity on their own.

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged that guidance for schools on transgender issues would be published “for the summer term”.

But, with the end of term approaching, reports have suggested the long-awaited guidance could be delayed further.

We’ve been telling the Government that schools and colleges need clear guidance on provision for transgender and gender-questioning pupils for the past five years Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders

On Monday, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan did not put a timeframe on when the guidance would be published.

She told MPs in the Commons that she is working with the equalities minister to bring it forward “in the near term”.

Reports in The Times have suggested the Attorney General and Government lawyers said plans to strengthen guidance would be unlawful, which could mean the publication of the guidance is delayed.

Mr Barton said: “We’ve been telling the Government that schools and colleges need clear guidance on provision for transgender and gender-questioning pupils for the past five years, so it is frustrating that it has now got to the point of producing something but appears to be locked in an internal political squabble which is causing a further delay.

“At present, schools have to navigate this complex and sensitive subject entirely on their own.

“Clear, practical guidance on this matter is important as long as it is genuinely supportive to schools and pupils and does not add to the existing and onerous expectations on schools.

“We will be looking very closely at the guidance when it is published and consulting with our members to ensure it is proportionate, fair and deliverable.”

A report by centre-right think tank Policy Exchange, published in March, suggested a number of secondary schools are not informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender identity.

It suggested that safeguarding principles are being “routinely disregarded in many secondary schools” when it comes to gender identity.

Downing Street said “more evidence” is needed before publishing the guidance on transgender pupils, but did not confirm that would mean a further delay.

We are confident that they would appreciate this is a sensitive area and one we need to get right and take careful advice on before producing the guidance for consultation Spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “It is vital we get this right and teachers want clear guidance that is workable in school settings. That is what we are working towards.

“But this is a sensitive area. We do feel more evidence is required before we publish the guidance.”

The spokesman declined to say whether ministers would change the law alongside the new guidance.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said: “By longstanding convention, reflected in the Ministerial Code, whether the law officers have been asked to provide legal advice and the content of any advice is not disclosed outside Government without their explicit consent. That consent is rarely given.”