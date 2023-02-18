What the papers say – February 18

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Saturday’s front pages cover Brexit plans and overwhelming support to find water executives personally responsible for sewage in the country’s rivers.

The Times reports the Prime Minister faces the “biggest test of his premiership” next week when he attempts to push ahead with a new Brexit deal despite opposition from Eurosceptic MPs.

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is engaged in a weekend of “mad-dash diplomacy” over the deal, amid fears of an intervention by Boris Johnson.

Northern Irish Unionists have told the PM his deal “falls short”, with The Daily Telegraph reporting Mr Sunak has vowed to seek more concessions from the EU.

The Independent has been briefed that Mr Sunak will this weekend urge Western allies at the Munich Security Conference to give Ukraine “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” to win against Russia.

An i poll shows more than seven in 10 UK voters believe water company executives should be held personally responsible for river pollution.

The benchmark European gas price yesterday fell to an almost 18-month low of 50 euros (£44.5) per megawatt hour, says FT Weekend.

Former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley has been released from prison in the United Arab Emirates over a historic video of her snorting a substance, reports The Sun.

The Daily Mail claims the Health Secretary has ordered an investigation into guidelines telling NHS staff to treat all patients as gender-neutral.

MPs in the the Daily Express criticise BBC boss Tim Davie’s “arrogant” comments about forcing viewers to pay the licence fee.

And the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ ex-butler Paul Burrell has told the Daily Mirror that he has prostate cancer and wants to share her secrets with her sons before he dies.