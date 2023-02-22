What the papers say – February 22

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wednesday papers are led by a war of words between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Times leads with the Russian president using a state of the nation address to announce the country would abandon its arms control treaty with the US.

The Daily Mail and The Independent carry the US president’s response, with Mr Biden saying at an address in Poland: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to Ukraine as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is exploring the option of a 5% public sector pay rise, while The Daily Telegraph says ministers believe the figure should be 3.5%.

It comes as The Guardian leads with the Royal College of Nursing agreeing to pause major strike action while engaging with the Government in “intensive talks” over pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

The Daily Express and Daily Star say supermarkets have warned a shortage of tomatoes has expanded to include other fresh produce and is likely to last weeks.

According to The Sun, the family of an alleged domestic abuse victim have blamed her death on Lancashire Police.

The i reports Mr Sunak has called the bluff of Tory ministers who threatened to resign over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

And Metro says a misconduct hearing has heard a former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group with other officers which contained sustained discriminatory content.