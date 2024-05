Sunak’s ‘shock’ at shooting of Slovakian counterpart Fico

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” by the “awful news” that his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico had been shot.

Mr Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in the shooting in the town of Handlova.

The Prime Minister said on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear this awful news.

“All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Shocking news from Slovakia. My thoughts are with Robert Fico and his family.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “shocked by the appalling attack”, adding: “Violence like this constitutes an attack on democracy that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said it was a “horrendous attack”, adding: “Wishing him every strength and a rapid recovery.”

Mr Fico became prime minister for the third time after his party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

European Council president Charles Michel said: “I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak cabinet in Handlova.

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.

“My thoughts are with the prime minister and his family.”