Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale

Joshua Dobson, 18, was caught after officers noticed that the teddy bear was breathing.

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:37
Dobson was caught hiding inside a large teddy bear (PA)
Dobson was caught hiding inside a large teddy bear (PA)

A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months.

Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel.

Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale.

Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing.

When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside.

In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”.

“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said.

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”

