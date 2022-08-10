Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale
Joshua Dobson, 18, was caught after officers noticed that the teddy bear was breathing.
A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months.
Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel.
Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale.
Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing.
When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside.
In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”.
“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said.
“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.