Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin
The Government hit the Chelsea owner with an asset freeze after weeks of pressure to act over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.
The Government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian president, something Mr Abramovich has in the past denied.
“This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the government of Russia,” it says.
Oleg Deripaska, an industrialist worth £2 billion who has had close links with the British political establishment, is also hit along with five others in the updated sanctions list.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.
“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.
“We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”
