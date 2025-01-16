House sales, prices and buyer inquiries increased in December – surveyors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housing market activity picked up as 2024 ended and expectations for the year ahead are “solidly positive,” surveyors have reported.

A net balance of 5% of property professionals reported new buyer inquiries rising rather than falling in December, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

Sales volumes have risen, with a net balance of 7% of respondents indicating sale growth, compared with a balance of 1% in November.

The signals from the survey around expectations over the next 12 months also remain solidly positive for now Simon Rubinsohn, Rics

There was also a bounce in new instructions to sell in December, with a net balance of 14% of professionals seeing rises rather than falls.

This is the sixth month in a row where the study has indicated an increase in houses being listed for sale.

Rics said that, in general, house prices rose across the UK, with professionals in Northern Ireland and Scotland reporting the strongest price growth.

In the lettings market, tenant demand has stabilised, although a diminishing supply of homes to rent means further rent rises are expected, the report added.

Rics chief economist, Simon Rubinsohn, said the research points “to a further improvement in sentiment in the housing market”.

He added: “Buyer inquiries rose once again, albeit at a slower pace than in November, and the headline price indicator also moved higher.

“More significantly, the signals from the survey around expectations over the next 12 months also remain solidly positive for now.

“However, the resilience of the uplift in market mood could be tested if the mortgage rates do begin to climb in a material way over the coming months.

“That, critically, would also be a concern for developers who will want to see a solid market as a backdrop for ramping up housebuilding to help meet the Government’s ambitious 1.5 million homes target for this Parliament.”