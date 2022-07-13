Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Royal Mail stamps to commemorate the Commonwealth Games

The eight stamps to mark Birmingham 2022 feature athletes competing in sports and para sports.

Alan Jones
Thursday 14 July 2022 00:01
One of Royal Mail’s new stamps being issued to mark Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Royal Mail/PA)
One of Royal Mail’s new stamps being issued to mark Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Royal Mail/PA)
(PA Media)

A new set of stamps has been issued to mark the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham from later this month.

The eight stamps were designed by artist Charis Tsevis, featuring illustrations of athletes competing in sports and para sports including diving,  boxing, para table Tennis, para powerlifting, gymnastics, cycling and athletics.

Royal Mail said it collaborated closely with Birmingham 2022 on all elements of the stamps and associated product range.

Royal Mail has commemorated the British Empire Games 1925, Cardiff 1958, Edinburgh 1970, Edinburgh 1986, Manchester 2002 and most recently, Glasgow 2014, with special stamps as lasting souvenirs of the event for collectors and fans.

The full set of eight new stamps being issued to mark Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Royal Mail/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail is delighted to be issuing these special stamps for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest multi-sport competitions in the world and it’s fantastic to have the event take place in the UK. These colourful special stamps will be our lasting reminder of the occasion.”

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “These very special stamps will be a perfect reminder of the excitement and thrill people will have by being part of Birmingham 2022.

“The commemorative sets are a wonderful way to celebrate the Games and for the whole country to get involved in Birmingham 2022 and our festival of sport and culture”

The stamps are available to pre-order from today.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in