Camilla’s coat of arms updated ahead of coronation

The new coat of arms will feature on the formal invitations being sent to around 2,000 coronation guests.

By Tony Jones
Friday 21 April 2023 19:04
(PA Wire)

The Queen Consort’s coat of arms has been updated to reflect her husband becoming King.

Camilla’s coat of arms was first granted by the late Queen in 2005 to mark her 58th birthday that year, but now has new elements befitting the wife of the monarch.

The College of Arms outlined the changes in its April newsletter: “At Buckingham Palace on February 21, His Majesty The King granted arms to Her Majesty Queen Camilla by Warrant.

“This is the first grant of arms made by His Majesty.”

The design was originally an amalgamation of her father Major Bruce Shand’s arms and those of Charles when Prince of Wales.

But gone are elements that show Charles was heir to the throne, coronets have been replaced by crowns and the Prince of Wales’ coat of arms, featured alongside Major Shand’s arms on a central shield, has been superseded by the sovereign’s arms.

The central shield is flanked on the left by a Royal lion supporter from Charles’ arms and on the right by a boar taken from the arms of Camilla’s father.

Plain white “labels” of three points denoting Charles was the heir throne have been removed and the large coronet above the shield and one worn by the royal lion are now crowns.

The new coat of arms will feature on the formal invitations being sent to around 2,000 coronation guests.

