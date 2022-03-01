Disney pauses film releases in Russia in response to Ukraine crisis
The Walt Disney Company says it is pausing the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The company also said it would work with its NGO partners to provide “urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance” to refugees.
It comes as conflict continues to rage across the region, with thousands of Ukrainian citizens forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.
Fighting has been ongoing for several days, following the commencement of military operations by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” a statement posted online by the company said.
“In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aide and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”
