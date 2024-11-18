Which UK and US-supplied long-range weapons could Ukraine use to strike Russia?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Biden has given Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia after months of pressure from Volodymyr Zelensky.

The outgoing US president’s decision could see long-range missiles used initially in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have launched an incursion into Russian territory and Vladimir Putin has bolstered his defences with troops from North Korea.

Mr Biden’s decision could pave the way for the UK to follow suit with the Storm Shadow long-range missiles it supplies to Ukraine.

The UK Government has been reluctant to give Ukraine permission without a shift in US policy, in part because the missiles use American navigation data.

Here is a guide to which British and American-supplied long-range weapons Ukraine could use to strike Russia.

UK:

– Storm Shadow cruise missiles

In May 2023, the government announced that it would provide Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The weapon is fired from aircraft and has a range of more than 155 miles, according to the manufacturer. By contrast, the US-supplied Himars missiles currently used by Ukraine only have a range of around 50 miles.

Powered by a turbo-jet engine, the 1,300kg Storm Shadow travels at speeds of more than 600mph, is just over five metres long and has a wingspan of three metres.

After launch, the weapon, equipped with its own navigation system, descends to a low altitude to avoid detection before locking on to its target using an infrared seeker.

On final approach, the missile climbs to a higher altitude to maximise the chances of hitting the target.

On impact, it penetrates the target before a delayed fuse detonates the main warhead.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge has said he hoped the UK would follow the US lead in granting permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets in Russia, given Mr Putin’s continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

US:

– Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets

The ground-launched Army Tactical Missile System, more commonly known as ATACMS, have been used by Ukraine to strike Russian military targets in occupied Ukrainian territory for more than a year.

But the weapons were never granted for use inside Russia – until now.

Produced by US global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin, the missiles carry a 500lb (227kg) class blast fragmentation warhead.

The missiles can reach up to 186 miles (300km) and are difficult to intercept due to their high speed.

The weapons are fitted with a specialised GPS system and carry cluster munitions.

When fired, the clusters open in the air, releasing hundreds of bomblets rather than a single warhead.