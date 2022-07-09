Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – July 9

Saturday’s papers are focused on the Tory leadership contest gathering pace.

PA Reporter
Saturday 09 July 2022 05:44
What the papers say – July 9 (PA)
What the papers say – July 9 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins.

Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent.

The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”.

Recommended

The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.”

The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”.

The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy.

The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in