What the papers say – July 9

Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins.

Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent.

The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”.

The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.”

The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”.

The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy.

The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott.