What the papers say – July 9
Saturday’s papers are focused on the Tory leadership contest gathering pace.
Rishi Sunak’s bid for Number 10 is the top story on the front pages as the weekend begins.
Mr Sunak’s declaration started a “scramble” and “race” for the job, according to the i and The Independent.
The Daily Telegraph splashes Mr Sunak’s statement that tax cuts “must wait” as he launched his public campaign, while The Times leads on his warning “not to listen to fairytales”.
The Guardian says: “Let the battle begin.”
The Daily Mail leads on a red wall backlash against “Tory traitors”.
The Daily Express gives priority to Boris Johnson’s promise not to u-turn on his Rwanda policy.
The Daily Star splashes on Neil Warnock’s ideal Government.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Sun report on the death of Declan Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.