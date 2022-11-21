Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Reynolds sends good luck message to Wales ahead of World Cup opener

The co-owner of non-league Wrexham delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline.

Phil Blanche
Monday 21 November 2022 11:28
Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to the Wales team (/PA)
Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to the Wales team (/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to Wales’ World Cup squad.

Reynolds, co-owner of non-league Wrexham, delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline ahead of the nation’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday evening – their first game at the finals since 1958.

“Hey, this is Ryan Reynolds,” said the 46-year-old Canadian, best known for his portrayal of the super-antihero Deadpool based on the Marvel Comics character.

“I just wanted to send all my best wishes to the entire Welsh football club on their way to Qatar to compete at the World Cup.

Recommended

“I’m actually sitting here right now with my best friend and my co-pilot at Wrexham AFC, Mr Rob McElhenney.”

Philadelphia-born McElhenney, 45, owned up to divided Wales-USA loyalties ahead of the Group B clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

He said: “I just want to say ‘good luck but not too much luck’.

“I mean, maybe a draw. A draw would be nice. Play your hearts out, though.”

To which Reynolds replied: “I’m so sorry about him. Crush all of your enemies, Drink the blood of your enemies.

“Rob and I are actually in the car right now because we are driving to Qatar. Go get ’em.”

Recommended

Reynolds and McElhenney – who created and stars in sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – were last week honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language.

The pair, who took full control of National League club Wrexham in February 2021, were given the Dragon Award at a Wales To The World event in New York.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in