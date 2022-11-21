England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates as Iran goalkeeper suffers head injury
England face Iran in Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium
England take on Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.
Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team already passed their peak?
James Maddison missed the match after training away from the rest of the squad but everyone else was fit to go. The manager opted against starting Kalvin Phillips in midfield to test his fitness with Bukayo Saka the headline selection in a more offensive selection than we are perhaps used to from Southgate.
Today’s encounter is the first time England have ever played Iran in competitive football. Russia 2018 saw Iran record their best performance at a World Cup as they lost out on the knockout stages by just one point. The Iranians are 20th in the Fifa rankings and have an experienced squad to call on which could make this a tricky opener for the Three Lions.
Follow all the action from Qatar on our live blog below:
England 0-0 Iran
15 mins: Beiranvand seems a little dazed as he prepares to play on. Substitute goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini is ready to go but Beiranvand is going to continue which seems like the wrong call.
There’s a good chance he’s broken his nose in that collision as his face has swelled up.
England 0-0 Iran
12 mins: Beiranvand collided with Hosseini as he swiped the ball away from Sterling and the goalkeeper needs some treatment. There was a clash of heads and there’s some blood on show.
It’s unclear yet whether the goalkeeper will be playing on.
England 0-0 Iran
9 mins: Chance! Saka wins a free kick for England and Kieran Trippier slides it quickly down the line for Harry Kane.
He whips it across the box and almost drops the ball onto the head of Raheem Sterling only for goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, to flap it away from him.
The ball drops awkwardly to Harry Maguire who is wide of the back post and his effort finishes in the side netting.
England 0-0 Iran
6 mins: The corner gets curled into the area as Harry Maguire is wrestled to the floor. England go up in unison with a penalty appeal but the referee waves play on and Iran win a goal kick. VAR takes a look at the incident and doesn’t overturn the on field decision.
England are pushing quite high when they have possession and are pressing strongly when they lose it. Bukayo Saka challenges Majid Hosseini and wins a throw in deep in Iran’s half after the defender fails to clear his lines.
England 0-0 Iran
3 mins: Close! Kieran Trippier finds some space on the right wing and drives up alongside the penalty area before flicking a decent cross into the middle.
The ball gets half cleared but comes out to Jude Bellingham who squares it to maintain the attack. Mason Mount carries the ball into the box and wins the first corner of the game for England.
Kick off: England 0-0 Iran
Iran get the ball rolling in the Group B opener and send it long where John Stones brings it under control for England. The Three Lions knock the ball around the back line and slowly push their way up the pitch with the Iranians dropping off the ball.
England vs Iran
The national anthems are played as fans continue to make their way into the stadium. Iran are expected to sit back and look to hit England on the counter-attack.
That means Gareth Southgate’s men will need to be sharp and creative on the ball to break them down.
Kick off is up next...
England vs Iran
The pre-match fireworks have been set off and the teams are waiting in the tunnel. Harry Kane looks focused and determined as he leads the Three Lions out onto the pitch at the Khalifa International stadium.
Gareth Southgate has shown faith in Harry Maguire in defence, can the Manchester United repay him this afternoon?
England vs Iran
10 minutes to go until kick off. Can England get their first win of the 2022 World Cup?
Rio Ferdinand says England fell ‘like a pack of cards’ with OneLove armband climbdown
Rio Ferdinand accused England and the Football Association of “falling like a pack of cards” after they decided to not wear the OneLove armband at the Qatar World Cup when Fifa threatened captain Harry Kane with a yellow card.
England, along with Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, had announced plans to wear the rainbow armband to support the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and in opposition of the host country’s discriminatory laws on same-sex relationships.
But, on the morning of England’s opening match against Iran, the countries released a joint statement confirming they would not be wearing the armband after Fifa said it would break their sporting equipment regulations.
With England captain Kane threatened with potentially being booked before the match began if he wore the armband, it led to Gareth Southgate’s team climbing down from their stance. Kane will instead wear Fifa’s own ‘No Discriminiation’ armband.
Rio Ferdinand says England fell ‘like a pack of cards’ with OneLove armband climbdown
England, and six other European countries, had planned to wear the armband but changed their mind on the day of their opening game
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies