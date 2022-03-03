NHS told to stop using energy supplied by Russian-owned Gazprom
More than a dozen NHS trusts are thought to be supplied by Gazprom, alongside several local councils.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the NHS must stop using energy supplied by the Russian-owned firm Gazprom.
A senior government source told the PA news agency that Mr Javid has been in talks with NHS England over ending the contracts, which are reported by Politico to have been worth £16 million in 2021.
The source told PA: “Sajid has spoken with NHSE and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as a supplier.
“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”
