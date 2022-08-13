What the papers say – August 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mastheads mainly focus on the “frenzied” stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie in New York state.

The author was attacked while on stage at a literary festival, report The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and Daily Mirror.

Daily Express calls the stabbing “frenzied”, with The Guardian and the Daily Mail saying the 75-year-old was flown by helicopter to hospital for treatment.

FT Weekend’s calculations show rising inflation and interest rates mean the winner of the Tory leadership contest will face significant extra costs to service national debt and pay social security benefits.

Farmers say the drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, according to i weekend.

And Daily Star publishes National Trust research showing rivers which are home to beavers are less likely to dry up.