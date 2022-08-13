Jump to content
What the papers say – August 13

The stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie leads most of the national papers as the weekend begins.

PA Reporter
Saturday 13 August 2022 04:15
What the papers say – August 13 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The mastheads mainly focus on the “frenzied” stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie in New York state.

The author was attacked while on stage at a literary festival, report The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and Daily Mirror.

Daily Express calls the stabbing “frenzied”, with The Guardian and the Daily Mail saying the 75-year-old was flown by helicopter to hospital for treatment.

FT Weekend’s calculations show rising inflation and interest rates mean the winner of the Tory leadership contest will face significant extra costs to service national debt and pay social security benefits.

Farmers say the drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, according to i weekend.

And Daily Star publishes National Trust research showing rivers which are home to beavers are less likely to dry up.

