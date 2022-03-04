Scotland records more than 9,500 cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths

The number of reported new Covid infections in Scotland has reached its highest for almost two months, with 9,551 more cases.

That is the highest daily total since January 11 – although a change in the way the Scottish Government reports the figures means cases of people re-infected with the virus are now included.

The latest figures showed almost one in 10 (9.3%) of Friday’s cases were reinfections.

And the total is almost 4,000 more than the 5,848 cases that were announced just a week ago on Friday February 25.

As well as the 9,551 new cases, a further 24 deaths were confirmed – taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,848.

There were 1,267 people in hospital in Scotland on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – five fewer than the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care who are recently confirmed as having the virus was unchanged at 16.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government also showed 4,437,559 people have had their first dose of Covid vaccine, with 4,160,391 people in Scotland having had two doses and 3,443,616 having received a third dose or booster jag.