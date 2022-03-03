Scots with long Covid still face battle for care they need, charity warns

Some 50,000 Scots have been suffering from long Covid for more than 12 months, new data has shown, and the number experiencing symptoms for more than a year has increased by a quarter.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, which has been caring for people with the condition, has urged the Scottish Government to take action to make sure people get the help they need.

Lawrence Cowan, campaigns director at the charity, said it is not right that people living with long Covid “are still battling for the care they need”.

He added: “Listening to people living with the condition, we know how hard it can be to live with long Covid.

“People are not only facing life-changing symptoms, but they are also struggling to be heard and understood. They are exhausted and at their wits’ end.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows 50,000 people north of the border with long Covid have been blighted by their symptoms for more than 12 months – up 25% from last month.

The ONS said 21% of people living with long Covid in Scotland say their daily lives are “affected a lot”.

The UK average is 18%.

Mr Cowan said: “We need a proper wraparound service for long Covid between charities like ours and the NHS.

“It’s not right that people living with long Covid are still battling for the care they need. Progress on this is just far too slow and we urgently need the Scottish Government’s help to get action.”

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland set up a Long Covid Support Service last year, which was jointly funded by the Scottish Government, and has been campaigning for ministers to make sure services are better integrated with health services to avoid patients falling through the cracks.

The charity said it fears there are still people being missed due to a lack of co-ordination between services and because referral systems are not integrated.