Lone yachtsman rescued after lifeboat volunteer heard muffled cries for help

The sailor’s boat had capsized off the Scottish Borders and his radio was wet, leaving him struggling to alert the authorities.

Laura Paterson
Wednesday 30 August 2023 14:13
The sailor was rescued from his sinking yacht off the Scottish Borders on Tuesday (RNLI Eyemouth/PA)
The sailor was rescued from his sinking yacht off the Scottish Borders on Tuesday (RNLI Eyemouth/PA)

A lone sailor has been rescued from his sinking yacht after a lifeboat volunteer heard his muffled cries for help.

The yachtsman had managed to right his boat after it capsized around a mile-and-a-half from Eyemouth harbour in the Scottish Borders.

He climbed back aboard but was unable to bail out the water and became very cold.

His radio failed to work properly after becoming wet, leaving him struggling to call for help.

Eyemouth lifeboat coxswain Andrew Jamieson heard his muffled cries for help over the radio and launched the lifeboat shortly after 2.15pm on Tuesday.

The crew found the sailor, brought him aboard the all-weather lifeboat Helen Hastings and into Eyemouth lifeboat station, where they gave him casualty care before he was transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

St Abbs independent lifeboat towed his boat back to the town, where it had travelled from.

