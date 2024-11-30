Historic letter urging support for William Wallace displayed on St Andrew’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A famous and historic letter in support of Scottish hero William Wallace has been put on display on St Andrew’s Day.

More than 250 people turned up to see the fragile document which was only on display for five hours to protect it from too much daylight.

The letter from the King of France to his agents at the papal court in Rome, is known as the “Wallace letter of recommendation”, and turned up among other historic documents in the Tower of London in the 19th century.

The letter dates from 1300, three years after Wallace and Andrew Moray led the Scots to victory over the English at the Battle of Stirling Bridge.

In 1300, Wallace and other Scottish knights were in France, possibly seeking support from the French king for the restoration of the Scottish monarchy as part of the resistance against King Edward I of England.

The French monarch’s letter urged allies to support Wallace in “those things which he has to transact”.

The document was last displayed in 2018 and is kept out of the light for years at a time to preserve it for future generations.

The National Records of Scotland, which runs the national archive at General Register House in Edinburgh, put the fragile fragment of parchment on display for five hours only.

There is no evidence that Wallace ever reached Rome and five years later, he was captured by the English, taken to London and executed.

Archivist Jocelyn Grant said: “It was a pleasure to put this rare document on show, alongside two tapestries inspired by it, and the so-called Lubeck letter.

“It was nice to see so many people take advantage of one of the few opportunities to see this document in-person; as well as the tapestries.

“Skilled weavers from the Dovecot studios created them in 2012, and this is the first time they have been on display since then.”