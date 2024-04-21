Man charged after car driven towards Scottish independence march

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged after a car appeared to be driven towards activists at a march supporting Scottish independence.

The Believe In Scotland march took place in Glasgow on Saturday, from Kelvin Way to George Square, where First Minister Humza Yousaf headlined a rally.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident in Glasgow city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

“He has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”