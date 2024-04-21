Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after car driven towards Scottish independence march

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

Sarah Ward
Sunday 21 April 2024 12:16
A man has been charged after a car appeared to be driven towards activists at the Believe In Scotland march in Glasgow on Saturday (Sarah Ward/PA)
A man has been charged after a car appeared to be driven towards activists at the Believe In Scotland march in Glasgow on Saturday (Sarah Ward/PA)

A man has been charged after a car appeared to be driven towards activists at a march supporting Scottish independence.

The Believe In Scotland march took place in Glasgow on Saturday, from Kelvin Way to George Square, where First Minister Humza Yousaf headlined a rally.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident in Glasgow city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

“He has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in