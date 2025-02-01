Scottish Greens call for block on gender Bill to be lifted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Greens have called on the UK Government to remove the block on Scotland’s gender reforms.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was passed at Holyrood in 2022, with MSPs backing the plans to make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate by removing the need for a medical diagnosis.

The controversial legislation caused a political firestorm in Scotland, with opponents claiming it could endanger women’s rights.

Despite receiving support from the majority of MSPs in Holyrood, former Scottish secretary Sir Alister Jack stepped in and, using Section 35 of the Scotland Act for the first time, blocked the legislation from gaining Royal Assent and becoming law over fears it could impact on UK-wide equalities legislation.

The Scottish Government fought the decision, with the UK Supreme Court deeming it to have been within the law.

Speaking on the first day of LGBT history month, Scottish Green equalities spokeswoman Maggie Chapman said: “I urge the Secretary of State for Scotland and his Labour colleagues at Westminster to live up to these values and undo the unfair and undemocratic veto on gender recognition reform.

“Gender recognition reform was supported by MSPs from all parties, including the Scottish Labour leadership.

“Upholding the Tory veto undermines the cross-party support that it received and the backing by almost every reputable equalities organisation.

“Most importantly, it highlights the lack of respect offered to some of the most marginalised and frequently targeted communities across Scotland.

“Self-identification is a normal process that is used in countries across the world. Finally allowing it to be implemented would be a small change that would offer more hope and support for a small and marginalised community.

“What Labour must realise is the precedent that the Tory veto set. It has had real consequences, denying hard-won rights, fanning the flames of a reactionary culture war and paving the way for other rights to be reversed in other areas.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The Court of Session was clear that the UK Government’s section 35 order was lawful. It is for the Scottish Government to decide whether to bring forward amended legislation.”