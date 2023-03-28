Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kate Forbes to leave Government after finishing second in SNP leadership race

She is believed to have been offered the rural affairs job by new First Minister Humza Yousaf, but turned it down.

Dan Barker
Tuesday 28 March 2023 18:26
SNP’s Kate Forbes arrives at the main chamber for the vote for the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday March 28, 2023.
SNP’s Kate Forbes arrives at the main chamber for the vote for the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday March 28, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Kate Forbes is set to leave the Scottish Government after finishing second in the SNP leadership race.

Ms Forbes is believed to have been offered the rural affairs job by new First Minister Humza Yousaf, but turned it down.

It means Ms Forbes, who served as Finance Secretary under Nicola Sturgeon’s administration, will return to Holyrood’s backbenches.

If she had moved to rural affairs it would have been seen as a major demotion, one which Forbes backer and former health secretary Alex Neil branded an “insult and not a real effort to unite”, adding: “A poor start.”

Recommended

Ms Forbes narrowly missed out on the leadership, claiming 47.9% of the vote in the second round, while Ash Regan was eliminated in the first round with 11% of the vote.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in