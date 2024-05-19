Forbes to unveil package for start-ups as Government looks to priorities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is expected to unveil support for start-up firms on Monday as the new administration seeks to declare Scotland “open for business”.

In the second full week of John Swinney’s tenure in Bute House, the First Minister has said his ministers will show they are “relentlessly focused” on people’s priorities.

Ms Forbes – who also doubles as the country’s Economy Secretary – will visit the National Robotarium in Edinburgh on Monday where she will announce the support.

Ms Forbes has led the drive from the Scottish Government to boost economic growth.

“Supporting business founders is critical for a vibrant, dynamic and growing economy,” she said ahead of the visit.

“By empowering start-ups, we are creating a strong, successful economy built on entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable growth.

“Backing the rise of a new generation of Scottish firms will generate new wealth as they export their products and services across the world.

“It’s an approach that will define our economic future by a powerful blend of international capital and Scottish invention.

“My clear message to investors is that Scotland is open for business. Our entrepreneurs have the talent, ideas and creativity to develop and expand hugely successfully businesses, and the Scottish Government stands squarely behind the start-up community and will continue to help them succeed.”

During her time as finance and economy secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Forbes was influential in the creation of the Techscaler scheme, which helps fledgling technology firms attract investment.

Mr Swinney’s Government has been keen to seek a reset with the business community and focus on the improvement of Scotland’s economy, with a view to using increased revenue to support public services.