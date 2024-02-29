Poverty commission resignations due to ‘unprecedented communication breakdown’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The resignation of three of the Scottish Government’s poverty commissioners and the group’s chair was a result of “an unprecedented breakdown in communications”, a review has found.

In September, Linda Bamford, Shona Stephen and deputy chair Lindsay Graham resigned from the Poverty and Inequality Commission using matching letters.

The commissioners said they had be re-nominated for appointment by chair Bill Scott without their knowledge, resulting in a “loss of confidence and trust” in him.

Within days, Mr Scott would also step down from his role, citing health reasons.

A review, commissioned by the Scottish Government and published by the Social Justice and Social Security Committee this week, found the relationship breakdown resulted in “distress, distrust and assumptions being made”, but refused to point the finger at anyone and finding there were no “prior significant or ongoing issues”.

“Despite the strong working relationship between the chair, the commissioners, the secretariat and the sponsor team, it is clear that an unprecedented breakdown in communication led to distress, distrust and assumptions being made,” the report said.

“When that breakdown in communication was between the chair and the commissioners it was not clear who was best placed to mediate.”

The review instructed the Scottish Government to come up with a process where concerns can be raised and dealt with alongside mediation processes.

The conclusions of the report said: “My overarching view is that while the eventual resignation of the chair and three of the commissioners could have been avoided, it was not due to a single significant issue or event.

“Nor was it due to a failure of duty by any single person or team.

“It was an unfortunate convergence of a series of events that was exacerbated by a breakdown in communication, the inability to persuade participation in mediation, ambiguity around the re-appointment processes in terms of roles and remit, the lack of a route by which concerns could be raised early and inconfidence, and the very difficult and challenging personal circumstances the chair was experiencing.”

The review, undertaken by John Somers, the deputy director of the police division in the Scottish Government, stressed that the commission events and the resignations “must not be judged by this difficult and very unfortunate set of circumstances”.

All commissioners and the chair of the commission have since been replaced.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.