Scottish income tax policy not working, financial services body claims

The Scottish Government must recognise its tax policy is not working and address divergence with the rest of the UK, the financial services industry has said.

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) said rates should be brought more closely in line with those south of the border when Finance Secretary Kate Forbes delivers her Budget proposals on December 4.

The industry group referred to a recent report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which said Scotland’s top rate of income tax may have slightly reduced revenues rather than increasing them.

The SFE said the Government should resist calls for further income tax rises.

It is essential that the Scottish Government resists calls for even further income tax rises. It may be inconvenient for some, but the data strongly suggests that further tax rises would be counterproductive Sandy Begbie, Scottish Financial Enterprise

Chief executive Sandy Begbie said: “SFE has consistently stressed the risk of income tax divergence shrinking the Scottish tax base.

“We have pursued an evidence-based approach on this issue which has now been vindicated by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“It is essential that the Scottish Government resists calls for even further income tax rises. It may be inconvenient for some, but the data strongly suggests that further tax rises would be counterproductive.”

He added: “The Government must instead recognise that its divergence policy is not working and take action to begin changing course.

“We recognise that divergence cannot be unpicked overnight, but bringing even some income tax rates more closely in line with the rest of the UK would be a step in the right direction and a clear signal that the Scottish Government recognises the concerns of business and its ability to grow, invest and attract and retain talent.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland’s tax policies are grounded in evidence and carefully balance the need to raise revenue with the impacts on taxpayers and the economy.

“Our tax base continues to grow strongly, with data from the RTI PAYE system showing Scotland experienced faster earnings and tax per head growth than the rest of the UK in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.”