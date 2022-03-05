Putin is afraid of everything Britain values, Starmer says

Vladimir Putin is afraid of democracy, openness and progress and fears the world will “move on without him”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said the Russian president is “afraid of everything that we are most proud of” and his invasion of Ukraine is “an affront to the values of this country”.

Addressing the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Sir Keir also argued that the UK must target oligarchs and remove their money and influence from British politics.

In his first address to the Scottish party conference, the Labour leader said the bravery and courage being shown by Ukrainians in the face of Russian violence is “inspiring the world, just as the actions of Putin repel the world”.

He said that opposing Russia’s invasion will mean the West “making sacrifices”, but countries must stay united to make sure that Mr Putin’s aggression does not succeed.

Sir Keir said: “The events we are witnessing right now will stay with us forever. These are dark days, peace in Europe has been threatened by an imperialist aggressor.

“Images I didn’t think I would see in my lifetime – Russian tanks rolling into a European country, soldiers kissing their children goodbye, as they stay to fight, and families fleeing for the border.”

He continued: “Let me be crystal clear, there is no justification for Putin’s actions.

“They are an affront to the values of this country, this party, and the international institutions, which we helped to build.

“For what crime does Putin accuse the people of Ukraine?

“It is their yearning for openness and democracy. To be free to determine their own future, and decide for themselves what alliances they make.

“Labour is the party of collective security, Labour is the party of Nato and Labour stands with the Ukrainian people.

“We are demanding the strongest sanctions against Putin – we must tackle the oligarchs here and go after their money, and while we’re at it, clean up our own politics, once and for all.”

Sir Keir added: “But let’s also be clear what Putin is afraid of – his fear is order and liberty.

“Afraid of democracy, of openness, of progress, and of a world which will move on without him, he is afraid of everything that we are most proud of.

“We know Putin’s playbook. He seeks division so we must meet him with unity.

“He believes the benefits of aggression outweigh the consequences so we must take a stand. And he believes the West is too corrupted to do the right thing, so we must prove him wrong. I believe we can.”