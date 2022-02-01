Engineers in final push to reconnect last 4,800 customers after weekend storms

Almost 5,000 properties remain without electricity as engineers make a “final push” to reconnect those left without power following two storms that hit Scotland over the weekend.

More than 100,000 customers were left without power after Storm Corrie battered the country on Sunday, with wind speeds of more than 90mph recorded in places, the day after Storm Malik swept in on Saturday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 9.30pm on Tuesday power has been restored to 115,000 customers while 4,800 customers remain off supply.

It was expecting to restore power to the vast majority of customers on Tuesday, prioritising areas of the network where customers have been without power the longest, but said that small pockets of customers, mostly in rural Aberdeenshire will be reconnected on Wednesday.

We would like to apologise to all customers affected Richard Gough, SSEN

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams have continued to make significant progress restoring power to customers impacted by Storms Malik and Corrie and all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts.

“Although the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the challenge, we have started our final push and aim to restore power to the vast majority of customers today.

“For the pockets of customers that will remain without supply into Wednesday, we are prioritising welfare and support, working closely with local resilience partners.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

The main areas affected are rural Aberdeenshire and the Angus border, with some customers also off supply in Perthshire, the Highlands, Western Isles and the Moray Coast.

SSEN said its engineers, supported by 500 additional operational and support staff from across the UK and Ireland, made progress in “extremely difficult conditions” on Tuesday, including wind gusts of over 65mph on the north-east coast.

The company said it is working closely with local resilience partnerships to help co-ordinate the community response and provide support to those affected.

For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person and are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.