What the papers say – September 12
Every national newspaper shows the same image of the Queen carried by pallbearers from the Scottish military.
Monday’s papers cover the procession of the Queen’s coffin.
The Sun and The Daily Telegraph call it the monarch’s “last great journey”.
It’s the “Queen’s saddest journey”, the Daily Express says.
The Daily Mail has: “The saddest journey… now the long goodbye.”
The procession will be her “final journey”, The Independent, the Daily Star, the i and the Daily Mirror write.
“Our gracious Queen,” Metro calls the late monarch.
The Times‘ wrap carries the same photo and sentiment as the other papers, while inside shows crowds assembled along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to see the passing of her cortege.
Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian carry the latest from the war in Ukraine after Russian forces suffered a major set-back in Kharkiv.
