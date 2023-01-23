Search for man missing from offshore installation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rescuers have been searching for a man missing from an offshore installation.

The search operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 9pm on Sunday evening.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, the Coastguard said.

The installation from which the person was reported missing is around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

Police are also aware of the incident.