Search for man missing from offshore installation

The alarm was raised on Sunday evening.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 23 January 2023 07:05
A Coastguard helicopter was involved in the search (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rescuers have been searching for a man missing from an offshore installation.

The search operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 9pm on Sunday evening.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, the Coastguard said.

The installation from which the person was reported missing is around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

Police are also aware of the incident.

