Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May

Former prime minister Theresa May said the Queen had a devotion to public service.

David Hughes
Tuesday 13 September 2022 09:59
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
(PA Wire)

The sense of duty embodied by the Queen may be slipping away in public life, Theresa May has said.

The former prime minister said the Queen was “the most remarkable person” and an “example of devotion to duty”.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I think maybe there is a slight loss of that sense of duty.

“It becomes, for a lot of people, more about them rather than about other people and how they should be… working for other people.”

(Left-right front) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and Sir John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

She added: “The late Queen Elizabeth was an example of devotion to duty par excellence.”

The former prime minister added: “She was the most remarkable person I’ve ever met.

“The combination of qualities she had, I haven’t come across in anybody else.

“I doubt we will see her like again.”

Mrs May spoke fondly about visiting the Queen at Balmoral, where the monarch sought to put guests at ease – including by playing cards by herself while others mingled.

The former prime minister said the Queen did not make herself the centre of attention at the gatherings.

She said the Queen wanted to be “a good hostess” who “wanted her guests to really feel at home, to enjoy the surroundings as much as she did and be able to relax”.

Recommended

Mrs May said: “There would be occasions when, perhaps, everybody – guests – were milling around, perhaps chatting to each other, and the Queen was quite happy to sit in the room playing patience.

“She didn’t feel the need for everybody to be paying attention to her all the time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in