Sinn Fein leader Mary-Lou McDonald expresses support for Noah Donohoe family

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald has expressed support for the family of Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College, in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in the north of the city in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

His mother Fiona is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding his death through the ongoing inquest process.

She has raised concerns around a number of folders of sensitive police material.

The material is currently being prepared for potential public interest immunity (PII) certification, which may see some sections being redacted.

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for the files to be released.

Ms McDonald met with Fiona and her sister Niamh at Belfast City Hall on Friday.

She said it was her first opportunity to meet with them and that she intended to firstly “express our profound sympathy and sadness on the loss of her beloved Noah”.

She also said she intended to “make clear to her that we will be supportive and helpful in every possible way that we can”.

“I know that she wants to talk to us and brief us on a number of issues,” she told media ahead of the meeting.

“I’m also conscious that there are legal processes now underway and above all else, I’m conscious that the full story, the full truth, an exhaustive and complete investigation is necessary for for this mother, who has been so horrifically bereaved and robbed of the life of her precious Noah.”

In a tweet after the meeting, Ms McDonald said: “Justice must be done.

“Justice must be seen to be done.”