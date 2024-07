Cherry rules out Holyrood run unless SNP ‘faces up to’ misogyny

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry has said she will not run for the Scottish Parliament in 2026 unless the party “faces up to the problem of misogyny”.

Ms Cherry is one of the dozens of MPs the party lost in the election last week, with Labour taking her Edinburgh South West seat.

In the wake of the loss, the former MP has spoken out about “misogyny” within the party after an online spat with a former party staffer.

Responding to Ms Cherry’s loss, Derec Thompson described her as a “pathetic, narcissistic, abusive loser”, which she claimed was an example of the “stinking misogyny” of some within the SNP.

On Sunday, Mr Thompson accused the former MP of bullying, which he complained to the party about.

Ms Cherry denied the accusations, adding: “There is currently much speculation about whether I will seek election to the Scottish Parliament.

One vitally important part in tackling misogyny is to have more women into politics. The SNP has taken proactive measures in this regard, including introducing all-female shortlists and having a Cabinet which includes a majority of women SNP spokesperson

“I want to be quite clear that there is no question of my doing unless my complaints are addressed & the SNP faces up to the problem of misogyny in the party.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “As many people have made clear, misogyny is an issue which affects women across our society and our politics.

“One vitally important part in tackling misogyny is to have more women into politics.

We will continue to take appropriate measures to root out sexism and misogyny in our politics SNP spokesperson

“The SNP has taken proactive measures in this regard, including introducing all-female shortlists and having a Cabinet which includes a majority of women.

“However, there is clearly more to do – and we will continue to take appropriate measures to root out sexism and misogyny in our politics.”

With almost 40 SNP MPs having lost their seats at the general election, a number of already experienced politicians could seek a run at Holyrood in 2026, sparking selection contests with already sitting MSPs across the country.

The Sunday Times reported as many as 20 of those ousted could seek election to the Scottish Parliament.