Some ordered to stay out of city centre and abide by curfew after Dublin riot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than thirty people have been called before Dublin District Court on charges relating to serious public disorder in the city on Thursday.

Those arrested faced various charges including offences relating to the misuse of drugs, theft and public order.

One man was charged with being in possession of knives.

As part of a range of bail conditions in the cases, many of those charged were ordered to abide by a curfew of between 11pm and 6am and to stay away from the Dublin 1 and and Dublin 2 areas.

Others were asked to sign in at garda stations numerous times per week.

Most were ordered to appear before the courts in the new year.