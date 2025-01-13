Woman rowing solo from Europe to South America feeling ‘grateful’ for journey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 21-year-old aiming to be the youngest person and first woman to row unsupported from Europe to South America has said she feels “really grateful” every day after seeing ocean fish and dolphins.

Zara Lachlan, 21, from Cambridge, set off from Lagos on the Portuguese Algarve on October 27, to row 3,600 nautical miles to French Guiana in a journey which it is estimated will take about 90 days.

Ms Lachlan, who will join the Army in September as a technical officer having completed a physics degree at Loughborough University, has covered more than half of her journey and expects to finish in early February.

The rower has had to overcome a cut leg, an injured arm and a broken finger as well as a capsized boat and broken equipment as she aims to become the first woman to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America solo.

Despite her challenges, she said her voyage has made her feel “really grateful to be here”.

Speaking on a phone from her boat, Ms Lachlan told the PA news agency: “My biggest highlight that I think made me feel the most emotional was on day six and it was just the first time I’ve ever seen a fish in the ocean.

“It was the moment that I realised that I’m actually doing something for the journey and not to get there. If I wanted to get to South America quickly, I would fly.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever. So now, every time I see a fish or anything, I still am completely amazed that we’re in space at the same time.”

She said she smashed the screen of her primary phone on day 40 preventing her from listening to any music during her journey, which she said can be essential to keep her motivated.

“I rowed for 16 hours a day with literally only the sound of the water, which most of the time is really nice, but sometimes I think my brain could really use some kind of stimulation,” she said.

She admits her confidence in completing her mammoth challenge waivered in the first month of her voyage.

“That first month was the hardest thing mentally that I’d ever had to do because I had to push myself for so many hours every day,” she explained.

“That first month I was probably averaging between 18 and 20 hours a day to (cover) 15 miles, and I found it really hard to motivate myself.

“I thought that my journey was going to get stopped because I wasn’t making enough progress.”

She added the mental aspect of her trip has been harder than the physical challenges and said being alone has been tough.

“I’ve been working hard for a lot of years to make sure that physically I wouldn’t struggle too much, but it has been difficult to be alone the whole time,” she said.

“Obviously it’s nice to have people on the bad days because I can’t actually physically have anybody there.

“But also the really nice moments, like I saw whales and dolphins, and it would be really nice to just have somebody to share that with. I’m really looking forward to going home.”

She hopes the second half of her voyage will be “much quicker than the first half” as she feels she has developed “a lot more courage” compared to the start of her journey.

Previously speaking to PA before her journey, Ms Lachlan said she hopes to inspire more women to get active while raising money for Women In Sport, a charity aiming to address gender inequality in sport.

“I know it seems like an extreme way to inspire other women to get into fitness, but I want people to realise their potential and, if I can complete this challenge having never rowed on the ocean before, then other women can attempt a challenge of their own, albeit probably not a cross-Atlantic row,” she said.