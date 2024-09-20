Woman airlifted to hospital dies after bungalow explosion, fire service says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A woman has died following an explosion at a bungalow in Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) confirmed her death after the blaze in Canterbury Road in Charing, and was investigating the cause of the explosion.

Five fire engines and a bulk water carrier tackled the fire at the height of the incident near Ashford on Thursday morning, a spokesperson added.

Ambulance crews were called at 11.50am to the scene, where they treated the woman before she was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London for further treatment, a South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A Kent Police spokesman said officers assisted at the fire reported at 11.44am on Thursday and are supporting KFRS in investigating the circumstances.

During the incident, the family dog also walked out from the rubble to firefighters and was handed to a vet, a KFRS spokesperson said.

They added the road has been re-opened while the scene remains cordoned off.