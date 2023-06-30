Six more people arrested over Cardiff riot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A further six people have been arrested by police in connection with a riot that happened in the wake of the deaths of two teenagers in a road accident.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on May 22 when the Sur-Ron electric bike they were riding crashed minutes after CCTV had captured them being followed by a police van.

Hours of violence and disorder was sparked in the Ely area of Cardiff when news of their deaths spread across social media as well as rumours police had been pursuing the pair.

South Wales Police said six people – three men aged 20, 25 and 35, two women aged 35 and 37, and a 16-year-old boy – have been arrested on suspicion of riot. This brings the total number of arrests to 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“As part of the investigation so far, 432 pieces of body-worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting an investigating into the force’s actions surrounding the collision after footage of the marked police vehicle following the boys emerged the next day.

The agency said it is looking at the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the police officers’ decisions and actions, whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit and whether the interaction between the police officers and the boys was reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision.

It said it is also investigating whether the actions and decisions of South Wales Police over the interaction were in line with legislation, local and national policies and procedures.

South Wales Police said it would provide the IOPC with all the information it had to allow for a thorough investigation.

It said the families of Kyrees and Harvey continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Their funerals are due to take place on Thursday July 6 in Ely.