Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.

He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.

A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”