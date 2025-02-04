Police continue to question teenager over fatal stabbing at Sheffield school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are continuing to question a teenager after a 15-year-old boy died in a stabbing attack at a Sheffield school.

The victim, named in reports as Harvey Willgoose, was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in the city at about 12.17pm on Monday.

Officers and paramedics were called, but the teenager died shortly afterwards, police confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Tributes poured in at the scene and on social media on Monday, with flowers, candles and balloons laid on a wall outside the school.

A student at All Saints Catholic High School who came to stand outside the school to pay tribute said it was “such a shock” to hear what had happened.

The 17-year-old said: “He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely.

“He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn’t have to personally know him to be upset.

“Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him.

“I’ve been at the school for seven years now and nothing like this has ever, ever happened.”

The teenager described the moment the “lockdown alarm” went off, the doors were locked and the blinds were closed by teachers, which he said was “crazy”.

A note left with flowers outside the school paid tribute to the boy, calling him the “life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”.

“You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15,” the note read.

Others mourning the boy’s death gathered outside Sheffield United’s stadium in Bramall Lane.

A 17-year-old, who studies at a local college, heard the news through friends and said the boy who died was a fan of Sheffield United.

He said: “I’m a bit upset to be honest, it came as such a shock.

“He seemed quite a happy guy and a nice guy to be around.”

We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances Lindsey Butterfield, South Yorkshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield told a news conference on Monday afternoon: “We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern.

“I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

“Although we are in the early stages of our inquiries, we are working at pace to build a full picture of how this tragedy has unfolded.

“We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation and the sharing of online content which could be distressing to them and detrimental to our investigation.”

Police continued to urge people to avoid the area and said Granville Road remains closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road.

Sir Keir Starmer, who was in Brussels at a dinner with EU leaders, said his “heart goes out” to the family of the victim.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is horrific and senseless news that a boy has died after a stabbing in Sheffield.

“Our schools should be places of safety and learning, not violence and fear. My Government is absolutely committed to tackling knife crime so young people are safe on our streets and in our schools.

Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family. We stand and work together against the devastating consequences of knife crime, so no more families know this tragic loss Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

“Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family.

“We stand and work together against the devastating consequences of knife crime, so no more families know this tragic loss.”

According to a House of Commons research document published in late January, in the year to the end of June 2024 there were 19,903 possession of a knife or offensive weapon offences in England and Wales that resulted in a caution or conviction.

Children aged 10 to 17 were the perpetrators in 18 per cent of the cases.

Other figures show that there were 3,900 incidents where knife crime victims needed care from a hospital consultant in the year 2023/24.

Of these, 192 involved children under the age of 16, and 463 teenagers aged 16 to 18.

– Police have asked anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 3 2025.