Five arrested on suspicion of murder of football fan

Simon Dobbin was assaulted after a match in 2015 and died five years later.

Alison Kershaw
Friday 10 June 2022 09:23
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after being assaulted on his way home from a match.

Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Southend, following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21 2015.

He died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

Essex Police said they began treating his death as a homicide after medical tests showed a direct link between his death and the injuries he had sustained.

On Friday, five men aged 30, 34, 39, 45 and 27 were arrested at addresses across south Essex, the force said.

They are in custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “Simon’s wife, Nicole, and their daughter Emily have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way.

“Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.

“The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily.

“As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon’s wider family and friends.”

He said that as well as the five arrests, detectives are also speaking to a number of people considered witnesses to gather their accounts.

