Two dead in light aircraft crash

Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

Staffordshire Police said the victims, aged 56 and 63, died at the scene at Otherton Airfield, Penkridge on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft was on fire while on the ground following the crash.

It quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either man West Midlands Ambulance Service

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene at around 2pm but the men, whose names have not been published, could not be saved.

Specially-trained police officers are supporting their families.

Investigators examining the cause of what happened remained at the scene on Tuesday.

A message on Otherton Airfield’s website stated that it is closed “until further notice”.

The site has three grass runways and is one of the most active airfields in Staffordshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were dispatched to the scene.

He went on: “Crews discovered a light aircraft that had suffered significant damage and two male patients.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either man, and they were both confirmed dead at the scene.”

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Cannock and Rising Brook were sent to Otherton in Penkridge just before 2pm on Sunday following reports of the crash.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish a small aircraft which was found well-alight at the scene.

“Sadly, two men died.”

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin of Staffordshire Police said: “We are continuing to work in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 372 of June 4, or using the live chat function on the force’s website.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The AAIB said: “A team was deployed on Sunday afternoon to the site of an accident involving a light aircraft in Penkridge, Staffordshire.

“The team remain on site today gathering evidence and making inquiries.”

