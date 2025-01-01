One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers to face parole hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers is to face a parole hearing in 2025, the Parole Board has confirmed.

David Norris, 48, could face a hearing as early as May this year, but a date is yet to be set.

Mr Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993, but only two of his killers have faced justice – Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012.

The original police investigation into the 18-year-old’s death was marred by institutional racism in the Met, incompetence and alleged corruption.

Norris was jailed for a minimum of 14 years and three months for murder in January 2012 at the end of an Old Bailey trial that hinged on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

Mr Lawrence’s father, Neville Lawrence, has said he is not satisfied with Norris getting parole, but if he can show remorse he will accept it.

Mr Lawrence told the Daily Mail: “He would have to say he was sorry for killing Stephen and that he had changed his ways and apologise to our family (for me to accept his release).

“I am not satisfied with him getting parole but what I am saying is if he can show remorse and show he’s changed then I will accept that.

“It’s not that I’m OK with it but, if someone shows they know they did something wrong and have changed, then I can accept that.”

He has given a statement to the Parole Board but said he is yet to decide if he will attend the hearing, the Daily Mail reports.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State for Justice has referred David Norris’s case to the Parole Board for a review.

“A member of the Parole Board has assessed the case on the papers, by reviewing a dossier of evidence, and has decided that an oral hearing should take place.

“The date for this hearing is yet to be set.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing.

“The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority.”