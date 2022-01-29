Storm Corrie has been named and is set to batter the UK one day after Storm Malik, the Met Office has warned.

Low pressure is expected to bring “very strong winds” to Scotland on Sunday - with gusts reaching up to 70-80mph

In some exposed coastal locations, windspeed could reach 90mph in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, inland gusts have the potential to reach 60-70mph, with the strongest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland and north of the Central Belt.

A yellow ‘severe’ weather warning for wind is in force.

The Met’s chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday.

“This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.”

It comes as officials raised yellow weather warnings between 4am on Saturday and noon on Monday as Storm Malik sets to strike parts of Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland.

